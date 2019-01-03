North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Keith McKay wanted on assault and driving while prohibited

The North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on an outstanding warrants for assault and driving while prohibited.

Keith Alexander McKay is described as a Caucasian male, 6’1” tall, weighing 177 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see McKay, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or Police of jurisdiction in your area.

“Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend McKay,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

See also: Vernon RCMP’s most wanted

If you have any information about McKay, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna residents recieve property assessments
Next story
Fresh powder and events at Big White Ski Resort

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors owner and president writes open letter to fans

Kim Dobranski asks fans that rallied to keep the team in 2017 to return to the stands

Kelowna residents recieve property assessments

Residents who want to appeal their property’s assessed value have until Jan. 31

Fresh powder and events at Big White Ski Resort

Trivia, all female ski and board coaches and the Snow Ninja Challenge are in store

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking hires new executive director

The Kelowna based non-profit is taking a new strategy for the new year

UBC Okanagan Heat play hard, with no win at Wesmen Classic

The women’s basketball team lost three games by a few points

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Officials urging drivers to avoid major highways if travel is not urgent

North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Keith McKay wanted on assault and driving while prohibited

Norovirus outbreak at Vancouver Island hospital

First suspected case came to West Coast General in Port Albern on Dec. 31

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan girl found

Haven (Jack) Williams, 14, was last heard from Dec. 30

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman

NASA’s New Horizons wept past the ancient, mysterious object on New Year’s Day

Most Read