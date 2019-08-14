North Okanagan motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

Lumby man says there doesn’t seem to be a record of collision he was involved in

A Lumby motorcyclist is looking for witnesses to an accident involving him, his bike and another vehicle at the intersection of 29th Street and 43rd Avenue in Vernon on Sunday, July 28, at 2:15 p.m. (Google Street View)

A Lumby motorcyclist involved in a collision in Vernon is hoping someone saw the accident.

Joseph Brazeau said he was involved in a head-on crash with a “dark car” at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 29th Street.

“I was transported to hospital after the accident but I’m looking for witnesses because there seems to be no record of this,” said Brazeau, who remembers talking to a female first aid responder and he would like to speak with her as well.

Anybody that can help can get a hold of Brazeau at 204-223-5060.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

