North Okanagan motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

A Lumby motorcyclist involved in a collision in Vernon is hoping someone saw the accident.
Joseph Brazeau said he was involved in a head-on crash with a “dark car” at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 29th Street.
“I was transported to hospital after the accident but I’m looking for witnesses because there seems to be no record of this,” said Brazeau, who remembers talking to a female first aid responder and he would like to speak with her as well.
Anybody that can help can get a hold of Brazeau at 204-223-5060.
