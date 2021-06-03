The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be closed for its annual maintenance twice as long this year. (City of Vernon photo)

North Okanagan pool closing for six weeks over summer

Repairs expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre

An extended summer pool closure is expected to improve air quality in the aquatic centre.

The Vernon Recreation Centre annually shuts down for routine maintenance. Traditionally, this shutdown is a three-week period in late August/early September.

But this year some larger projects will require the centre to be closed from June 20 to Aug. 2.

Recreation Services is replacing the air handling units in the pool area and repairing the filters for all three pools, as well as the routine maintenance done annually.

“We believe that these upgrades will greatly improve the air quality in the pool, making for a more enjoyable experience for all participants and staff,” customer service manager Leah Walker said.

Due to these larger projects and the need to get these projects completed before the heat of the summer, the 2021 Annual Pool Shutdown will be from Sunday, June 20 (the Aquatic Centre will only be open for swim lessons that day, all other activities will not be scheduled) until Monday, Aug. 2. The Vernon Recreation Centre will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Passes will be paused for the entire time period the facility is closed.

Those taking a splash in the pool can also look forward to a pause in increased rates this year.

As restrictions loosen, so too will rules at the rec centre.

We will transition as soon as we are able, but caution everyone’s expectations that we will not just be able to flip a switch,” Walker said. “As the word implies, the transition will take some time to implement.”

