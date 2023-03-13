North Okanagan preschool program shutting down

Preschool at Lavington Elementary School extends last day of operation

A North Okanagan preschool program is closing down.

BGC Okanagan (formerly the Boys and Girls Club) is closing its licenced preschool program at Lavington Elementary School.

The preschool’s last day of operation was intitially reported as March 17. But following a Morning Star article regarding the closure, BGC has told parents it will continue to operate the preschool until the end of the year.

“We have a long history of creating programs and services that meet the needs of the communities we serve. Unfortunately, enrollment for this program has decreased considerably, despite promotional initiatives and support from school personnel,” BGC Okanagan stated in a Feb. 7 letter to families.

“We understand this closure will impact families currently accessing the program, we will provide support to find alternatives.”

BGC also recognized early childhood educator Shannon Meloro for teaching at the preschool with “love, care and compassion.”

BGC Okanagan will continue to be involved in the Lavington community by hosting early learning drop-in programs, after-school recreation and child care resource and referral services.

“If you have any questions or need information regarding preschool alternatives, please reach out to Becky Kirkham, program manager at 250-542-3121 /2108,” the letter by director of early years programs Kianna Michaylow concludes.

Nicole Plysiuk is a parent with a daughter in the preschool who says it’s sad to see the longstanding program come to an end.

“It just seems like everyone is asking for more early years childcare options and here this great longstanding program is closing,” she said. “Doesn’t seem right.”

Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins said parents can rest easy knowing there are other options available.

“Lavington parents need not worry, there are many options around early learning and School District 22 will not let them down,” Perkins told The Morning Star.

