North Okanagan RCMP launch patrol boat

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP launched its boat vessel to help patrol area lakes for the boating season. (RCMP photo)

The May long weekend is the unofficial launch to boating season in the North Okanagan.

And Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are happy to report many boaters were practicing social distancing on the water.

The RCMP launched its boating vessel, operated by two specially trained officers, patrolling both Kalamalka and Okanagan lakes.

“Our officers engaged with boaters and conducted vessel safety checks to ensure boats were properly equipped to be out on the water with enough life jackets and other safety items readily available,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP. “Our officers report that boating traffic was relatively light over the weekend with only a few warnings handed out.”

The vessel will be on patrol throughout the summer and the RCMP is reminding the boating public to be prepared while on Okanagan lakes. With the current warm weather, this is the perfect opportunity to ensure you are prepared for taking to the water.

For more information on safe boating visit the Canadian Safe Boating Council website.

