North Okanagan RCMP on the hunt for wanted man

Public’s help needed in finding Shaun Thomas

Shaun Thomas

Shaun Thomas

The public’s help is being sought to find a man wanted by police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance in locating 39-year old Shaun Rielly Thomas.

Thomas is wanted for assault and four counts of breaching a release order.

He is approximately five-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 181 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thomas, contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at

nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Motel murder trial date set in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna woman helping students get back to nature through grant
Next story
Moped collides with car in Kelowna intersection

Just Posted

Big Cat Wildfire owner Mike Smesman carries the folded flag at the head of the procession to the memorial of fallen firefighter Zak Muise in Penticton. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Muise mourned in Penticton: ‘Thank you for your service, Big Cat Bravo 20’

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Moped collides with car in Kelowna intersection

A Winnipeg man is looking to learn more about his father Nathan Paul Kushnir. The man resided in Kelowna when he was killed in a car crash on March 2, 1998. (Facebook/Zack Kushnir)
25 years later: Winnipeg man looks to Kelowna for answers after dad’s death

Megan Turluk is a recipient of the Clif Bar Young Nature Leaders Grant. (Nature Canada/Submitted)
Kelowna woman helping students get back to nature through grant