Ball players and festival goers are applauded by RCMP for a tame weekend at the annual Funtastic Tournament over the long weekend. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

North Okanagan RCMP respond to 240 calls over long weekend

Police say weekend went successful with little to no major issues

With the Canada Day long weekend behind us, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the community for celebrating in true Canadian fashion.

The local RCMP are happy to say that the Canada Day long weekend went successfully with little, to no, major issues to report. As community events took place around the North Okanagan, the RCMP responded to approximately 240 calls for service over a three-day period.

One of the biggest events in the Vernon and surrounding area was the Funtastic Softball Tournament which drew 200 teams, over 3,000 players and many more family members and supporters to the area.

See: PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP deployed extra police resources for the event during the evening hours to ensure a safe and friendly environment. Officers were on site both in Vernon and Enderby conducting patrols and interacting with players and spectators,” says RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

Over the course of the weekend, frontline officers responded to 12 calls for service at the Funtastic Tournament main ball diamonds at the DND grounds. Of note 12 violation tickets were issued for consuming alcohol in public and public intoxication. Seven arrests were made in relation to causing a disturbance, public intoxication and assault. An additional 63 violation tickets and 17 warnings were issued by RCMP officers targeting traffic specific offences, which ranged from disobeying traffic control devices to speeding.

“The event is a great draw for the community and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is happy to report no major issues came out of the event this year,” says Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Operations Officer, Inspector Gord Stewart.” Any incident that arose was handled quickly and efficiently by police and event staff as ensuring public safety of all attendees was top priority.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding the public to continue to celebrate responsibly over the summer months.

“Plan ahead, don’t drink and drive.”

See also: Lake Country RCMP look to ID family in photos found in recovered items

