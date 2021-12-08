North Okanagan RCMP seize weapons, cash, drugs from homes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons, cash and drugs from four homes in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (RCMP photo) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons, cash and drugs from four homes in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (RCMP photo) Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seized weapons, cash and drugs from four homes in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit took aim at four residences in the 3000 block of 24th Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2, and came away with quite a haul.

Police executed three consecutive search warrants obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and searched the homes just after 10 a.m..

In each of the residences, police located undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, cash, several edged weapons, a firearm, and items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs.

A total of 19 people were arrested as a result of the coordinated warrant executions.

“The search warrants come as a direct result of our ongoing efforts to target and disrupt drug trafficking and other criminal activity in our community,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “We will continue to take aggressive action in an effort to reduce the supply of deadly illicit drugs being trafficked in our community.”

Six of the arrested individuals were held in police custody throughout the day. All were later released and are expected to make their first appearance in court at a later date.

Police are continuing the investigation into possession for the purpose of trafficking and once complete, the RCMP will forward all of its findings to the BC Public Prosecution Service and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for further charge assessment.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

READ MORE: Vernon van stolen while warming up

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon students remember victims of violence

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

OkanaganRCMP