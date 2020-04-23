North Okanagan school bus changes possibly delayed

Busing cuts could be put on hold.

The Vernon School Board is hosting a special meeting tonight (Wednesday, April 22) at 5:30 p.m., via Zoom regarding transportation for the next school year. To join the meeting visit the Vernon School District website.

Many parents have been concerned about a previous proposal that would leave more than 600 students without bus access.

But the agenda includes recommendations to have registration fees remain in place and potential changes to be delayed to September 2021.

School District No. 22 heard from a number of parents and teachers about potential cuts, which would have the greatest impact on French Immersion students.

“Cuts to busing could mean a huge loss of students to our program due to lack of accessibility,” said Karen Godard, a late French Immersion teacher at Harwood Elementary.

“Most of the students in the program are from out of the Harwood catchment area. Currently in the two classes, we only have nine students from within the Harwood catchment. All others come from other parts of the city, many requiring busing to attend.

“I am quite concerned that the cuts in busing will inhibit students from attending this program and I wonder if the program will continue to be sustainable.”

It’s expected a decision will be made tonight to facilitate the Transportation Departments planning processes, as decisions regarding transportation need to be made by April 30.

READ MORE: School bus cuts feared for Vernon students

READ MORE: School expansion makes room for more Vernon students

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsTransportation