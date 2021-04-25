The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan shed destroyed by fire

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

A shed was destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen Friday evening, April 23.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of Schubert Road shortly before midnight.

The shed was housing firewood and some tools. All were destroyed in the blaze.

“It was fully involved when we arrived on-scene,” said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “We were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.”

An inspector was out at the site Saturday trying to determine the cause of the fire. Cummings said the fire is not suspicious in nature.

Nobody was injured.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers rally past Salmon Arm


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society
Next story
15 more cases of COVID-19 at Kelowna retirement residence

Just Posted

Fire departments from around the Okanagan got together Sunday in Lake Country to train for wildfire season. (Photo courtesy of Penticton Fire Chief)
South Okanagan fire departments train for wildfire season

There are currently 132 wildfires burning in B.C.

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
15 more cases of COVID-19 at Kelowna retirement residence

Sandalwood Retirement Resort now has 25 cases, up from the 10 announced when the outbreak was declared on Friday

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Black Mountain Elementary in Kelowna Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Google Image)
COVID-19 confirmed at three more schools

School District 23 is confirming COVID-19 exposures at schools

The McCurdy Place supportive housing building. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
BC Housing looking to buy 2 for-sale units at Kelowna supportive housing development

Two McCurdy Place units listed for sale by developer, BC Housing already owns the rest of the units in the building

A Kelowna resident captured a video of a group of deer elegantly striding along the shore of what looks to be near the Lakeshore Road area of the lake. (Instagram: botts_botterill)
WATCH: Deer crossing at Okanagan Lake

Next time you go for a swim, beware of deer crossing

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A resident of Spallumcheen’s Palisades Park mobile home facility caught a video of a bear wandering through a yard shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25. (Joyce Schnurr video)
Bear takes a walk through Okanagan mobile home park

Video captures four-legged creature out for a stroll through a yard in Spallumcheen shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 25

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevented a shed fire from spreading to the main residence at a property in the 4700 block of Schubert Road in Spallumcheen Friday, April 23. (Facebook photo)
North Okanagan shed destroyed by fire

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department prevents fire from spreading to home in the 4700 block of Schubert Road Friday night

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A map on BC Hydro’s outage list on its website shows the region where power has been knocked out between Salmon Arm and Spallumcheen. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE:Power restored to areas of Spallumcheen, Shuswap

Close to 2,500 BC Hydro customers between Salmon River Road and Glenemma without power for several hours Sunday

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Vernon forward Nick Remissong fires what turned out to be the game-winning goal past Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderkooi in the Vipers’ 7-5 B.C. Hockey League pod win over the Silverbacks Saturday, April 24, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers rally past Salmon Arm

Snakes overcome three deficits to beat Silverbacks 7-5 in BCHL pod play at Kal Tire Place

Most Read