North Okanagan-Shuswap school district opens doors to flood evacuees

Students displaced by flooding living temporarily in the region have a place to learn

Displaced students and families from flood-ravaged parts of B.C. are being welcomed to schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, the school district announced Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (File photo)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District is opening the doors of its schools to families displaced by flooding in B.C.

Students from flood-ravaged parts of the province who are living temporarily in the region will be able to attend School District 83 schools while they wait for clearance to return home, the school district announced Tuesday, Nov. 23.

“We want to help families who have been displaced to our area with any educational support we can offer during this difficult time,” superintendent Donna Kriger said. “Hopefully, this will help restore a little normality as well as help keep the children engaged and learning.”

Kriger says anyone interested should contact assistant superintendent Ryan Brennan at 250-804-7841 or hr@sd83.bc.ca.

Last week deputy minister of education Scott MacDonald met with Nicola-Similkameen superintendent Steve McNiven and neighbouring districts, including Kamloops, Central Okanagan and the North Okanagan-Shuswap, as well as cross-ministry staff about supporting the education of students displaced by flooding.

They announced a provincial cross-ministry team will check in regularly with these districts to make sure resources and services are in place to meet the needs of staff and families in these areas.

