RCMP asking for public’s help in locating 37-year-old

Police are asking for the public in helping to locate a missing woman.

Angie Marie Korytko, 37, was last seen in Coldstream Monday, Dec. 13.

She is five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing womanOkanagan