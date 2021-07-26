North Okanagan woman to stand trial for first-degree murder

Lynda Saundry is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Barry Jones in July 2020

Lynda Saundry, born in 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

A North Okanagan woman accused of murdering 55-year-old Barry Jones will face trial in Supreme Court with her next appearance scheduled for Aug. 30.

Lynda Saundry, born in 1961, was charged with first-degree murder in late July 2020.

North Okanagan Rural RCMP discovered Jones’ body in a home on Emery Louis Road near Round Lake, west of Armstrong, on July 30, a few days before Saundry’s arrest.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other, but no further details were provided while an investigation was underway.

Saundry’s preliminary inquiry was concluded Friday, July 16, and she was committed to stand trial on first-degree murder charges, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said.

She elected to be tried by judge and jury in May 2021.

READ MORE: North Okanagan murder suspect to be tried by judge and jury

READ MORE: Lumby hall opens to Kootenay wildfire evacuees



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder