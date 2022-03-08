North Okanagan woman’s murder case adjourned, again

The court proceedings of a North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder are moving at a snail’s pace.
A court hearing for Lynda Saundry on Monday, March 7, was once again adjourned before a trial date could be set. Saundry will be back in court on Friday, March 11, for a pre-trial conference.
The accused’s hearing to fix a trial date has been rescheduled to March 21.
Saundry is accused of murdering Barry Jones, 55. His body was discovered by North Okanagan Rural RCMP in a home on Emery Louis Road west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020. Saundry was arrested a few days later.
Police have said Saundry and Jones were known to each other but have not shared any further details about the case.
After a preliminary inquiry last July, Saundry elected to be tried by judge and jury.
The case has been adjourned multiple times before setting a trial date, most recently on Feb. 8.