North Shuswap evacuation alert expanded southeast of Adams Lake wildfire

An expanded evacuation alert was issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD image)

All of the North Shuswap community of Celista is now under an evacuation alert.

The expanded alert, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, includes all properties within the unincorporated area of Celista, from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Road east to Onyx Creek and 2933 Scotch-Lamberton FSR to the north.

The alert is in response to the 10,000-plus hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property, cautioned the CSRD, intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

People in the alert area are advised to have grab-and-go bags at the ready, to contact family members and advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area.

With commercial accommodation unavailable in the Shuswap, people in the evacuation alert area are advised to make arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.

