An expanded evacuation alert was issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD image)

An expanded evacuation alert was issued for the Celista area in the North Shuswap on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (CSRD image)

North Shuswap evacuation alert expanded southeast of Adams Lake wildfire

All of Celista now under evacuation alert

All of the North Shuswap community of Celista is now under an evacuation alert.

The expanded alert, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, includes all properties within the unincorporated area of Celista, from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Road east to Onyx Creek and 2933 Scotch-Lamberton FSR to the north.

The alert is in response to the 10,000-plus hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

An evacuation alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property, cautioned the CSRD, intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

People in the alert area are advised to have grab-and-go bags at the ready, to contact family members and advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area.

With commercial accommodation unavailable in the Shuswap, people in the evacuation alert area are advised to make arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for Adams Lake properties in Shuswap

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays
Next story
16 dogs, 12 cats rescued from rural Langley

Just Posted

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

(Photo contributed)
Okanagan wildfires suspend curbside garbage and recycling services

A boil water notice was issued for the Rose Valley Water service area Friday, Aug. 18, 2022. (File image)
McDougall Creek wildfire prompts boil water notice in West Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Authorities have ordered thousands of individuals to evacuate the West Kelowna. Several areas in Kelowna on the eastern side of Okanagan Lake are also subject to evacuation orders after the fire had jumped the lake as high winds continue to sweep across the region. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)
YMCA Okanagan lends helping hand during wildfires