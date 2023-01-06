Chase RCMP say North Shuswap resident was killed in two-vehicle crash Jan. 3 on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase. (File photo)

Chase RCMP say North Shuswap resident was killed in two-vehicle crash Jan. 3 on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase. (File photo)

North Shuswap resident victim of two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Chase

RCMP say Lee Creek man was driving Jan. 3 when SUV, tractor-trailer collided at Jade Mountain

A 79-year-old man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap was the victim of a fatal collision near Chase on Jan. 3.

Chase RCMP released information regarding the victim on Jan. 6 as a follow-up to details initially provided by BC Highway Patrol.

Chase officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the two-vehicle collision just east of Chase on Jade Mountain.

“Upon police arrival, it was determined that a west bound SUV had collided with the flat deck trailer of a semi truck that was entering the roadway to travel east bound. The impact resulted in a fatality to the lone male occupant of the SUV,” wrote Sgt. Barry Kennedy in a media release.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions for approximately six hours as police investigated.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

Read more: One person killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 1 near Chase

Read more: Pile of burning sticks found behind CIBC in Salmon Arm



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fatal collisionRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard
Next story
Advocates, B.C. police warn online ‘sextortion’ of youth is on the rise

Just Posted

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
‘Time to grow up and get my act together’: Grand Forks man sentenced for meth possession in Kelowna court

An RCMP officer came to the rescue of two children stranded at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Christmas Eve. (Black Press file photo)
Constable Claus saves Christmas for kids stranded at Kelowna Airport

The West Kelowna Warriors are back in action this weekend, hosting Trail and Salmon Arm. (@BCHLWarriors/Cherie Morgan/Twitter)
West Kelowna host Trail, Salmon Arm to open up the new year

Dr. Norman Lea was a doctor in Nakusp for more than 30 years. (Facebook)
Former Nakusp doctor, now living in Kelowna, disciplined for sex with patient