(Black Press Media files)

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

A man from North Vancouver has been charged with multiple child pornography offences following an investigation by the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

In a Tuesday news release, Mounties said Dylan Phillips, 21, was charged with one count of luring a child, and one count each of possession, access and making child pornography available earlier this month.

The child exploitation unit began its investigation in August 2018, after Phillips allegedly posted photos of suspected child pornography on a photo-sharing website.

Mounties searched the man’s home and found sufficient evidence for the B.C. Prosecution Service to lay charges. RCMP said all children identified during the investigation, and their families, are receiving support.

Phillips was conditionally released from custody and is scheduled to appear at provincial court in North Vancouver on Dec. 11.

ALSO READ: Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday
Next story
Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan charities ready to celebrate Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and after Black Friday and Cyper Monday

Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Okanagan

Home Instead Senior Care is offering the chance to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Murder charges laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

Kelowna community helps Legion raise $201,726 with poppy drive

The Kelowna Legion’s drive supports veterans and communities throughout Okanagan

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

First responder and tow truck celebrity remembered in Princeton

Phil Renaud was a highway rescue volunteer, volunteer firefighter, and Highway Thru Hell personality

Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

New regulations to help stop flight turnarounds at Penticton Regional Airport

The new procedures come into effect on Dec. 5

Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill

New collection facility a significant upgrade from the previous oil collection system

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay

Most Read