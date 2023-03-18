The right lane going northbound on the Coquihalla Highway is closed for utility work. (DriveBC)

The right lane going northbound on the Coquihalla Highway is closed for utility work. (DriveBC)

Northbound down to one lane on Coquihalla Highway due to utility work

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is down to one lane northbound for the first half of the day on Saturday, March 18.

DriveBC tells travellers to watch for traffic control and prepare for delays as the right lane is closed for 60 kilometres starting at exit 200 (Shylock Road).

The lane is expected to be open by 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child

READ MORE: Brand new bright coffee on a sunny day in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHopeKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views

Just Posted

The right lane going northbound on the Coquihalla Highway is closed for utility work. (DriveBC)
Northbound down to one lane on Coquihalla Highway due to utility work

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre. (Allan Douglas)
Kelowna Rockets’ Boyko makes 54 saves on loss to Kamloops

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Brand new bright coffee on a sunny day in Kelowna

Photo of Neil Wong from 2012 Kelowna Capital News article titled ‘Kelowna Secondary School opening doors for music students’. (Kolby Zinger-Harris/Contributed)
Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child