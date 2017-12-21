The source of the hazmat incident at Prince Rupert’s container terminal was an improperly secured ventilation hatch on a tank containing Butyl Acetate, a chemical used for synthetic fruit food flavouring. (Pixabay photo)

UPDATE: Chemical in fake fruit flavouring is the source of hazmat incident at Northern B.C. terminal

DP World is sent an external industrial hygienist to the Prince Rupert Fairview Container Terminal

DP World suspended operations at Fairview Container Terminal after two employees were sent to the Prince Rupert Regional Hospital with symptoms of respiratory irritation.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, leading to a complete evacuation of the site.

DP World, the terminal operator, said the source of the hazmat incident was an improperly secured ventilation hatch on a tank containing Butyl Acetate, a chemical used for synthetic fruit food flavouring. An external industrial hygienist located the source after conducting an on-site assessment for air quality monitoring.

“Thankfully they [the employees] have been discharged within hours of their arrival. We continue to check on their well-being,” said the statement provided by Angela Kirkham, communications for DP World.

READ MORE: Fairview Terminal halts operations after incident involving 11 workers

The site was declared safe at 8 p.m. the same day, and DP World said there was no inhalation hazard to the community.

This is the second incident involving DP World employees being sent to the hospital with respiratory irritation in the past five months. On Sept. 3, 11 employees were sent to the hospital and operations were halted at the container terminal. An external industrial hygienist was sent to the scene, and declared there was no hazard to the community.

Operations at Fairview Container Terminal returned to normal at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

READ MORE: Port experiences growing pains, causing Cosco and Maersk to divert cargo south


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

DP World has halted operations at Fairview Container Terminal after an incident involving two employees on Dec. 21. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire
Next story
2017’s Top Stories: Walk the Beach in Kelowna

Just Posted

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

Sun and cloud expected in Kelowna

A 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Dec. 28

Kelowna couple leaves town to pursue travelling dream

James and Claire Young are travelling across the world in their modified camper

Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Christina Harwood-Jones was hoping to have a place for the holidays in Kelowna

Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read