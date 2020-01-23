Not-for-profit Kelowna dental clinic to celebrate 15 year anniversary with event on Friday

Dental staff at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will host event at 2509B Leon Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

One facility that has created thousands of shiny new smiles in Kelowna over the years has reached an impressive milestone.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s iconic not-for-profit dental clinic is celebrating its 15 year anniversary on Friday with a drop-in event at 2509B Leon Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..

As part of the event, the organization’s dental staff will be serving appetizers, treats and refreshment for attendees.

“We’ve gone through many changes in our non-profit dental clinic over the past 15 years and are excited to get the message out to our community partners and the public,” said dental clinic manager Julie Del Puppo.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to help people who would otherwise not be able to afford dental care.”

Last year alone, 2765 walked into the clinic’s doors for a dental appointment.

For more information on the dental clinic, you can visit the Kelowna Gospel Mission’s website.

