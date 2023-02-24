Police Service Dog Hawkes is retiring after seven years, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Nothing but dog-day afternoons for now-retired Vernon canine

Hawkes has helped track down many missing persons, evidence and wanted suspects

After seven years of service, a Vernon police service dog is hanging up his collar.

The police dog named Hawkes is retiring, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP announced Friday.

Hawkes was born in Innisfail, Alberta on Sept. 15, 2015. After completing his training, he was paired with his “fur-ever” handler, Cpl. Kyle. He went on to have an impressive career serving communities in the Peace and Okanagan regions.

Throughout his career, Hawkes found many missing people, helped police track down evidence, drugs and other property, and also tracked and aided in the apprehension of a number of dangerous suspects.

“PSD Hawkes, thank you for your dedicated service and for always being ready when called on to ensure the safety of your handler, other officers, and the public over the past 7 years,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release. “We hope you enjoy a comfortable and much deserved retirement with your family!”

