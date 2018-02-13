Alberta Premier Rachel Notley. (Black Press files)

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has launched a set of “online tools” to encourage Canadians to stand with Alberta in its fight with B.C. over the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

The Tuesday announcement is Notley’s latest retort in a battle that started when B.C. proposed to increase restrictions on transporting diluted bitumen by pipeline or rail until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

The restrictions, which are part of B.C.’s oil spill response plan, could delay the Trans Mountain project, which transports oilsands crude from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

That proposal lead Notley to ban B.C. wine and halt talks on buying this province’s electricity. Premier John Horgan has said B.C. would not retaliate because “duelling premiers” are not in anyone’s best interest.

Notley had first mentioned the tools on Monday, calling B.C.’s actions a “provocative” threat.

READ: B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute, says Notley

“It’s unconstitutional and it is an attack on Alberta’s primary industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country that go with it,” she said.

They include a petition to “Keep Canada Working” that called on Horgan “to stop standing in the way of working Canadians.”

As of noon Tuesday, the petition – which launched earlier that day – had about 200 signatures.

The campaign also features a hashtag, #KeepCanadaWorking; a tool to contact your MLA or MP; and a message that encourages pipeline supporters to email the Albertan government with their stories and videos about the issue.

The B.C. government has not yet returned a request for comment.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing
Next story
Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Just Posted

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Thoughts of spring… and the spring wine festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Okanagan Wine Festival Society’s spring wine fest

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Big White celebrates Family Day

Plenty of families took part in celebrations at Big White on Family Day

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Most Read