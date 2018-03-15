Ronald Teneycke is escorted out of Penticton’s courthouse in the summer, following hearings on a Crown application for a dangerous offender application for the notorious South Okanagan criminal. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Notorious South Okanagan criminal gets indeterminate sentence

Ronald Teneycke joins an exclusive club of 700 Canadian criminals with dangerous offender labels

One of the South Okanagan’s most notorious criminals has received the most severe punishment available to Canadian prosecutors — an indeterminate sentence.

Ronald Teneycke had agreed to receiving the dangerous offender label in hearings in the summer, meaning he joins a club of rare offenders deemed “dangerous” according to the Criminal Code of Canada.

According to Correctional Service Canada, just 681 offenders were serving time with a dangerous offender designation across Canada in 2016.

The judge was effectively only left to consider whether Teneycke would receive an indeterminate sentence or, at the request of the defence, a sentence of up to 12 years.

The indeterminate sentence, like a life sentence, would mean there is no maximum time Teneycke would spend in prison, but he will have parole eligibility after seven years and every two years after that.

This hearing follows about 37 years of crime from Teneycke, ending in a pair of violent robberies in the South Okanagan.

More to come…

