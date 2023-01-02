Nov. 2022: Lake Country Native Association powwow takes over Winfield Memorial Hall

The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)The Lake Country Native Association held their 25th annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow at Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday, Nov 19. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)

For the first time since 2019, the Lake Country Native Association hosted its annual Winter Family Gathering Pow Wow in November.

More than 250 people squeezed into the Winfield Memorial Hall event on Nov. 19, as the community missed it over the last couple of years.

On top of food and shopping vendors, the event held its grand entry at 1 p.m. to welcome everyone to the event.

“It’s been three long years since we had our gathering here and it’s good to us all intact,” said emcee Richard Jackson Jr.

He continued by speaking about the importance of last week’s Remembrance Day and how important it is to pay tribute to everyone in uniform who sacrifice themselves for others.

On top of that, he also mentioned the 250 children who were found in Kamloops.

“Lest we forget, the 250 in Kamloops, the 250 little ancestors, lest we forget,” said Jackson Jr.

Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland, former mayor James Baker, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray, and school trustee Amy Geistlinger were all in attendance and spoke at the event.

“My council, myself, and my family were extremely honoured to be able to work, live, and play on the unceded territory of the Okanagan Peoples,” said Ireland.

“I and my council endeavour to respect the land, the water and keeping our communities together and looking after all of us, and looking after everyone, your neighbours, your friends, and your families are the key to a better community.”

“It seems like the pow-wow gets bigger and bigger every year,” said a member of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB).

It was the 25th annual winter family gathering pow wow event.

Lake CountryOkanagan

Previous story
June: Missing Kelowna woman ‘wouldn’t have thought twice’ to jump into creek to save dog
Next story
Working from mountain tops to the depths of Okanagan Lake: COSAR ‘s year in review

Just Posted

COSAR volunteers train in the icy Okanagan Lake. 2022 was the third-busiest year on record for the search and rescue team. (COSAR/Submitted)
Working from mountain tops to the depths of Okanagan Lake: COSAR ‘s year in review

Tom Dyas was handed the ‘keys to Rutland’ after winning the Kelowna mayoral race in the 2022 election. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
October: Kelowna has a new mayor

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary in Peachland Kelowna. (File photo)
April: Peachland Piggly Wiggly Pig Sanctuary hosts open house

Brandon McMillan won the 2022 Spengler Cup with HC Ambri-Piotta. (Brandon McMillan/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets vet victorious in Switzerland