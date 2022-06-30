NOW Canada opens new housing for women and children in Kelowna

“This vision has now come to fruition and will have positive impact in our community”

Some new housing has recently opened for women and children fleeing abuse.

NOW Canada and Kelowna’s Hall Family announced on June 29, that they’ve opened 28 new townhomes and a community centre at an affordable price available for vulnerable women and children who are at-risk in the community.

“It was Ed Hall’s vision to create life-enriching opportunities for resident moms and kids, so families can thrive and become part of a healthy and vibrant community,” said NOW Canada’s executive director Liz Talbott. “This vision has now come to fruition and will have a positive impact on our community for many years to come.”

The Hall family found the land and fully funded all the construction costs. While the concept of the idea originated in 2015, the doors just recently opened and residents have already moved into their new homes.

When putting the plans together, the word ‘community’ was at the front of everyone’s mind, as they strive for a place to make the residents feel safe. On-site support, as well as resources, are readily available for residents in the townhomes and community centre.

“The Hall Family’s vision for this initiative is: Pride – in where you live, as a life empowering vehicle,” said Hall. “Our goal, at the outset, was to try to create the finest, safest, most secure and enriching living environment in Canada for at-risk moms and their kids. We hope we have achieved this and that many many families will be able to experience friendship, neighbourliness and enrichment for years to come.”

NOW Canada started in 1998 by helping women and children in the region who are experiencing abuse and homelessness. The new residency is NOW Canada’s fourth building in Kelowna.

