Nuit Blanche bringing a night of art to Kelowna this weekend

The festival takes place at multiple locations from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Kelowna residents will be able to experience a unique night of creative and urban art at the Nuit Blanche festival on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy a night of multidisciplinary art including showcases of artistic installations, live performances, workshops, music shows, exhibitions and more.

The programming offers a little of everything for everyone, whether you’re a foodie, an art lover or just someone who likes to have a good time.

All activities are free and the event runs from 5 to 10 p.m.

Activities:

ETHERAL

ETHEREAL. adj. [definition: extremely delicate and light in a way that seems too perfect for this world.]

Grab a beer and check out this unique pop-up art installation.

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Rustic Reel Brewing Company, 760 Vaughan Ave

SECTIONAL

Red Bird’s parking lot is more than asphalt and concrete. Challenge the norm, open your eyes and enjoy.

NOTE – Things look different in the dark.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Red Bird Brewing, 1086 Richter St

SPRY – collective art exhibition

SPRY is not your typical art exhibition. Enter a world of ‘‘live art’’ and be entertained by live painting, music and stilts walking acts.

Artists: Michelle Woods, Paul Butvila, Joan McEwan, Melissa Dinwoodie, and singer Tanya Lipscomb.

When: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rotary Centre for the Arts – Atrium, 421 Cawston Ave

BEFUDDLE

BEFUDDLE. verb. [definition: to make (someone) unable to think clearly.]

Discover this art installation about harmony and tumult, silence and turbulence, calm and confusion. Is the storm coming, or is it over?

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Rotary Centre for the Arts – Harmony Honda Drawing Studio, 421 Cawston Ave

DRAG SHOW – Surprise Queen

Enter the dreamy world of drag for a great show featuring a surprise queen.

One night, one queen.

When: 8 to 10 p.m., reservation recommenced (+ 1 (236) 420 4565)

Where: Friends of Dorothy Lounge, 315 Lawrence Ave

IMPASSE

The world has been challenged and the community has reacted. Enter a place where chaos almost took over, a place where peace has been disrupted.

Artist – Geneviève Haag (cello)

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Centre Culturel Francophone – Main Hall, 702 Bernard Ave

BARE

Immerse yourself in this juicy, soft, wet, and disruptive art installation.

Bonus – be part of a mask painting workshop (limited supply)

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Centre Culturel Francophone – Basement, 702 Bernard Ave

WRITHE

WRITHE. verb. [definition: make continual twisting, squirming movements or contortions of the body.]

We are out there socializing at a distance, trying to establish the ‘‘new normal’’, but for some, it’s still uncomfortable. This art installation is about this discomfort we can feel, even in front of supernormal and natural things.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water St

HELL? – Short Film Screening

Hell? Is an animation project by Kelowna-based artist Dylan Ranney completed in 2016. The video is a rotoscoped animation comprised of more than 2,500 hand-drawn frames. It is composed to the music of Kelowna-based musician Andrew Judah from his 2017 album Metanoia.

The narrative follows an amorphous character from Plato’s cave through the wilderness of his own mind. This is the first offline showing of this animation, and Ranney feels it holds significance in 2020 due to its themes of mental health, spiritual disconnection, and the confronting of fears.

When: 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Kelowna Community Theatre – Outside, 1375 Water St

SWAMP HONEY – Concert

We know there is a pandemic, but now is your chance to attend a great (in the flesh, no kidding!) concert. Come enjoy a super intimate concert with the cello-backed funk and blues local band Swamp Honey.

Swamp Honey is a local band featuring Graham Ord, Nils Loewen and Dylan Ranney.

When: 3 performances (20 people max) – 6 p.m. + 7:15 p.m. + 8:30 p.m.

SELFIE STATIONS – Contest

6 selfie stations have been set up at Nuit Blanche official locations. Enter the contest by taking a selfie in front of them, post your picture on Instagram (post or story), and tag us @nuitblanchekelowna in it. The best pictures will be rewarded (top 3)

When: 5 p.m. till late (before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4)

Where: Everywhere, at Nuit Blanche locations

For more information, visit nuitblanchekelowna.ca

