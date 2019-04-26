Occupant ejected from vehicle in North Okanagan crash

Air ambulance assists in Highway 6 MVI

A patient was airlifted to hospital following a crash near Cherryville Friday morning.

Lumby firefighters attended the motor vehicle incident on Highway 6.

The single vehicle incident saw the occupant ejected.

See also: Grass fire threatens Vernon home

Air ambulance was on scene to assist.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

There was also a single-vehicle crash in Coldstream Thursday evening.

A car hit a power pole on Kalamalka Road. One patient was sent to hospital to be examined.

Most Read