Off-duty Kelowna cop helps foil downtown business break-in

Kelowna man still in custory after fleeing with over $5,000 in merchandise

An off-duty Kelowna RCMP officer was in the right place at the right time last weekend.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, the officer witnessed a break-in at a downtown Kelowna business on Ellis Street where a man was attempting to run off with over $5,000 in stolen goods.

But thanks to the quick actions of the off-duty officer, who provided the location and description of the suspect to his on-duty coworkers, the man was caught and the merchandise was returned.

“This is just one example of the hard work and dedication shown by our officers,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle.

“We are committed to our community; we are never truly off duty.”

A 42-year-old Kelowna man remains in custody and has not yet been identified by RCMP.

