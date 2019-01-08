Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

Anne Molony’s two dogs, Bay (left) and Willow (right), were attacked by an aggressive dog while out for a walk on Jan. 3. Willow sustained an injured leg and Bay was killed. Photo courtesy of Anne Molony.

Anne Molony is still in shock after her beloved dog Bay was attacked and killed by an aggressive dog late last week.

On Jan. 3, Molony was walking her two small dogs, Willow and Bay, near her home along the Oyster River, on Vancouvwer Island, when they were charged by a large dog.

“I came up a small rise leading away from the river and instantly saw something out of the corner of my eye running towards us at great speed,” she said. “It took a millisecond to realize it was a pit bull and it had focused its sights on my dogs.”

Molony says the large dog first bit Willow’s leg, and once she fought it off, the dog closed its teeth onto Bay’s midsection.

“It clamped down hard and no matter how hard I tried I couldn’t get its jaws [off],” she said. “The owner came running with a thick stick to pry its jaws open at the back while I pulled Bay from its mouth.”

Molony carried her crying dog back home with Willow limping behind and rushed them to Van Isle Veterinary Hospital in Courtenay.

The vet team cared for Willow’s leg, which was fortunately not broken, but Bay’s injuries were too severe. She had numerous broken ribs and punctured lungs, and the vets quickly determined that she would not survive.

“I went into the operating room where my sweet little dog lay and kissed her over and over on her head and whispered in her ear how much I loved her and that I was so so sorry this had happened,” said Molony. “I thanked her for all her love and for being my best friend.”

***

Kurt Luneburg, Molony’s husband, said they filed a statement and vet records with Coastal Animal Services in Campbell River following the incident.

Coastal Animal Services has confirmed that the aggressive dog was a pit bull and has been voluntarily euthanized by the owner so it is no longer a hazard to the public.

According to the animal bylaw enforcement agency, the dog was around seven years old and was a rescue from a kennel in California. The owner had only owned the dog for a few weeks.

Luneburg says they have been in contact with the owner who has been very apologetic about the attack.

“It was a rescue dog and they had been told the dog was fine with other dogs,” said Luneburg. “They had another dog there, a smaller dog, and I guess they got along fine so she was not expecting any issues.”

At the time of publication, Luneburg had not yet heard back from the owner about whether she would cover their vet bills.

“Our dog is being cremated and we’re getting her back in a cedar box,” he said. “Once that’s all taken care of we’ll have to settle up, but we’re expecting thousands of dollars in vet bills.”

***

Molony got Bay nine years ago and says she was not just a pet but a part of the family. Molony is devastated by the loss and angry that this attack could have been preventable.

“I am angry that this tragic incident could have been completely avoided if the owner of the pit bull had put their dog on a leash or had it muzzled,” said Molony. “I used to feel sorry for pit bulls thinking they were given a bad rap, but what I witnessed has changed all that. It was an unprovoked dog who charged straight at mine clamping down with the single-minded intent to kill.”

She hopes that Bay’s death serves as a lesson for dog owners to ensure their dog is controlled and cannot harm people or other animals.