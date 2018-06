An SUV drove off the end of Pinot Noir Drive Wednesday and into a gravel embankment.

An SUV drove off the end of Pinot Noir Drive Wednesday and into a gravel embankment.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. and emergency crews were on scene to assist.

No information on what caused the crash is available as of yet.

