Official Community Plan to match West Kelowna growth

The OCP identifies where and how West Kelowna will grow over the next 20 years

West Kelowna council will get an update on the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) at its Nov. 22 meeting.

A major component of the plan is the anticipated need for an additional 5,300 housing units to accommodate approximately 12,000 new residents in the community by 2040.

The OCP identifies where and how West Kelowna will grow over the next 20 years based on population projections and limited developable land.

Most of that future growth focuses on two urban centres and five neighbourhood centres. Infill housing, and business and industrial park uses are also part of the planning.

According to the OCP update, higher density developments are planned for the Westbank Urban Centre, up to 12 storeys, the Boucherie Urban Centre and Neighbourhood Centres up to 6 storeys.

Concentrating growth in key areas helps reduce sprawl and congestion and helps build a vibrant, walkable, and connected West Kelowna, the report also stated.

