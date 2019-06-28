Kelowna’s newly renovated City Park Water Park will receive an official re-opening on Friday, July 5 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. (Al Waters - Kelowna Capital News)

Official reopening celebration for Kelowna’s City Park Water Park

The water park recently received major renovations following significant flood damage in 2017

Kelowna’s newly renovated City Park Water Park will have its official reopening next week.

Waterplay Solutions Corp., a local aquatic play manufacturer who was the original supplier for the water park when it was first built, worked with their agency partner RecTec Industries to contribute new aquatic play features to the project.

“The updated water park design is a nature theme that complements the surrounding landscape of City Park. New features include large misting grasses, a towering Ladybug Soaker, spraying woodland critters, and spray cannons disguised as wildflowers. The park also kept the popular slide activity tower which was added to the space in 2014,” stated the City of Kelowna in a release.

READ MORE: Lawn bowling charity tournament to hit Kelowna next month

READ MORE: Bait bike deployments lead to arrests in Kelowna

The park was damaged by the floods in 2017 and needed several repairs including new water delivery and disposal systems, which are now flood resistant.

The overall cost of the renovations to re-open the water park was $410,000 and was covered by an insurance claim.

City Park Water Park is open to members of the public daily throughout the summer from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including weekends.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Just Posted

Repaving continues with key Kelowna avenues

Gordon Drive and KLO Road up next in City of Kelowna’s $3.5M improvement works

Former coach sues West Kelowna Warriors owner

Geoff Grimwood was fired by the BCHL club in January

Too hot in Kelowna kitchen: oven fire knocked down quickly

Wok Inn restaurant, strip mall evacuated on Glenmore Road

Concerns high, answers in short supply at West Kelowna town hall

West Kelowna residents pitched concerns regarding homeless in downtown core

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

Photo from the scene about 11:45 p.m. Thursday night on Bernard.

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Kamloops Mounties seek men who stole Porsche 911

The car was taken from a home in Rayleigh on the morning of June 26

Vernon family robbed of necklace that contains son’s ashes

“It is possible the thief does not know that the necklace contains something so important”

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

List of creditors includes banks, local contractors and the District of Sicamous

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read