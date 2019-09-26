OGO Scooters to keep scooting until the snow comes in Kelowna

Over 16,000 trips have been taken on OGO Scooters since its launch in July

OGO Scooters, the first available rideshare scooters in Kelowna, made their debut in Kelowna on July 12. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

OGO Scooters’ first summer in Kelowna has been deemed a success and the electric scooter ride-sharing program isn’t going anywhere until Mother Nature says so.

“We’ll see how it plays out here,” said OGO Scooters’ co-owner Chris Szydlowski.

“It hasn’t been the greatest fall but things can always turn around there. Today (Thursday) seems like a sunny day so far.”

Since the operation began on July 12, the company has seen over 13,000 users register in the app and over 16,000 rides.

Szydlowski said they’re becoming familiar with people’s travel patterns and how the scooters are being used.

“We come downtown in the morning sometimes to drop off scooters and people are waiting for them,” he said.

“They’ll park their car and take a scooter to commute.”

OGO is also working with post-secondary institutions in the area to provide an eco-friendly way to get around campus.

“We’re in discussions right now with Okanagan College to bring scooters to the campus and we’re also trying to connect with UBCO,” said Szydlowski.

OGO plans to keep on scooting until the snow begins to fall.

