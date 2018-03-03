Knox Mountain Park - Credit: Google Maps

Ogopogo Trail remains closed at Knox Mountain Park

Kelowna - The trail will remain closed for construction

The Ogopogo Trail, in Knox Mountain Park, will be closed early March through May for improvements to the trail, according to the City of Kelowna.

The popular trail is a steep uphill climb, which veers off the Paul’s Tomb Trail to the east and leads to Magic Estates neighbourhood and the Pavilion Trail.

Improvements will include removal and re-installation of existing concrete steps to provide a more comfortable climb, trail re-alignment, signage and benches, said the city.

Due to the nature of the terrain, combined with the construction activity, the Ogopogo Trail will be closed for the duration of the construction. Construction signage will be posted in the area to assist pedestrians and cyclists. All other trails at Knox Mountain Park are available for use, said the city.

For more information and to find alternate parks and pathways during the closure, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

