A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Alberta Orphan Well Association says it has taken the "unprecedented" step of having a receiver appointed to manage the oil and gas assets of failed Trident Exploration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending: Alberta energy minister

Cleanup is needed of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in the province

Alberta’s energy minister says the current spike in oil prices isn’t enough reason to require the industry to spend more on cleaning up the tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the province.

Sonya Savage says the province’s recently adopted plan to fix the problem, which requires industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more after that, is a fair and balanced approach.

She says it takes into account the industry’s current troubles and its expected future growth.

Oil prices have spiked to $80 a barrel and are expected to climb higher.

Some industry analysts have said the profits those prices will generate should help fund the cleanup of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in Alberta, a project that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Experts like Sara Hastings-Simon at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy say this may be Alberta’s last chance to get the money from industry.

But Savage says current spending requirements will make a meaningful difference and could be increased two years down the road.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
B.C. woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow
Next story
Motorcycle crash stalls Highway 97 traffic near Vernon

Just Posted

The deep red line marks where traffic is at its slowest on Highway 97 in Peachland. (Google Maps)
Collision slows Highway 97 traffic in Peachland

Crash near Vernon stalls traffic Friday afternoon on Highway 97. (Contributed)
Motorcycle crash stalls Highway 97 traffic near Vernon

(Black Press Media file)
Okanagan financial literacy group launches program to help low-income residents

A forensic artist’s composite sketch of a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred at Kelowna’s Millbridge Park on Sept. 29. (Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of sexual assault suspect