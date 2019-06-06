Oil spill slows traffic on Hollywood and Springfield in Kelowna

Garbage truck spills oil on roads, traffic is being rerouted

Traffic is being redirected following a large hydraulic oil spill on Hollywood Road south and Springfield Road.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene cleaning up the spill and has requested the city’s assistance.

It is suspected the garbage truck may have had a hydraulic line fail, but the exact cause of the spill is still unknown.

Sand is being put down on the spill to prevent cars from losing traction and slipping.

The fire department said it will be “a while” before the spill is cleaned and the road is clear. City of Kelowna crews have yet to arrive.

