The Okanagan is one of five regions in Canada considered a priority for the designation of new protected areas, according to the WWF. (WWF)

Okanagan among Canada’s most at-risk habitats: WWF report

Report found the Okanagan is inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species

The Okanagan is one of five habitats identified in need of environmental protection, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Published in 2019, the report describes the Okanagan as inadequately protected despite being a hotspot for at-risk species, a potential climate refuge and having high levels of forest biomass.

The report, entitled Wildlife Protection Assessment: A National Habitat Crisis, places the blame partly on ever-growing human influence in the area.

“Expanding human population, and related road and housing infrastructure, and agriculture development have added pressure to the region where many stressed species have already been extirpated,” reads the report.

According to the report, the mix of grasslands, forest, desert-like areas and rich riparian ecosystems provides highly diverse habitats that host many of the province’s at-risk species, such as the pallid bat and desert nightsnakes. Despite this, the WWF states the Okanagan scored poorly in its assessment of ecological representation, which measures the need to represent the full range of physical habitats within a protected areas network to effectively safeguard wildlife.

The other four in-need regions named by the report are the territories, the grasslands (prairies), Southern Ontario and Quebec, and the Saint John Watershed.

“This research gives us a whole new way of thinking about protected areas and other conservation measures to address the twin problems of wildlife loss and climate change at the same time,” said Megan Leslie, president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada.

“Canada is actively working toward the international target of 17 per cent protection for terrestrial space and inland waters. Now with this new research, governments at all levels will also be able to prioritize those areas that do double-duty for wildlife and climate.”

READ MORE: RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna climate change strike temporarily shuts down Water Street

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit
Next story
Victoria police arrest 12 anti-pipeline protesters supporting Wet’suwet’en

Just Posted

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit

The funding comes to the Canadian Mental Association from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

Investigation continues two years after theft from West Kelowna school PAC

Glenrosa PAC had approximately $20,000 stolen from their bank account in 2018

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Large numbers of local workers benefit from the big productions that come to Penticton each year.

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Most Read