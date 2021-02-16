The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)

Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. The leak occurred during maintenance by a contractor on Monday, Feb. 15.

As a result of the leak, pool water got into the electrical components that control the main circulating pumps for the two pools and the hot tub. Once the leak was identified, all of the system’s components were shut down, dried, and cleaned in an attempt to prevent further damage.

“All swim programs and swim reservations for today were cancelled and future swim reservations are not being accepted at this time,” said Gary Lefebvre, manager, aquatics. “We know how excited our community members have been to be back in the pool, so we are working diligently to get back up and running as soon as possible.”

The lap pool system was tested and was able to be restarted Tuesday. However, components for the leisure pool and hot tub systems were damaged and need to be replaced. Replacement parts have been ordered from the United States and repairs will be made once the parts arrive. Until that time, the leisure pool and hot tub will remain closed to the public.

“Our maintenance team is investigating how the leak occurred and will be taking steps to try and ensure this kind of incident can be prevented in the future,” said Lefebvre. “We have been assured that the contractor is taking full responsibility for the damage and that the systems will be replaced at no cost to the City of Vernon.”

Recreation Services apologizes for any inconvenience this closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s understanding.

For updated information on reopening dates for the pools and hot tub, please visit www.gvrec.ca.

