Okanagan artist donates painting to Okanagan College

Bryan Ryley, former instructor at the college donated an acrylic painting

Fine artist and former Okanagan College professor Bryan Ryley donates “Passage,” to the Kelowna campus for display in the Centre for Learning Building. The donation is in honour of President Jim Hamilton’s leadership.

A former Okanagan College instructor and nationally-acclaimed artist has donated one of his works to the college to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication of students and employees.

Bryan Ryley, who taught Fine Arts at the College from 1978 to 2005, was at the Kelowna campus on Sept. 20 to unveil his work entitled “PASSAGE,” an acrylic on canvas painting that will be displayed in the Atrium of the Centre for Learning.

“As an educator, it was wonderful to be a part of Okanagan College, to witness the commitment of the institution and the sense of family among students and staff that was fostered,” said Ryley. “I’m really pleased to see this attitude and approach to education continues under the leadership of President Jim Hamilton, and a wonderful staff and student body that is so enthusiastic.”

“The title of the work is meant to capture the notion that we are always on a journey and always in a state of passage – which, I think, is particularly apt for students,”said Ryley.

RELATED: Kiwanis Club donates money to Okanagan College

“On behalf of Okanagan College, I’d like to extend our deepest thanks to Bryan for this heartfelt gift,” said Hamilton. “It will be displayed in a place of honour in the Centre for Learning, for all to enjoy. Given the title, I couldn’t think of a more fitting or meaningful place for it to reside.”

Ryley retired in 2016 as an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at UBC Okanagan. His work is shown nationally and internationally and can be found in many private, corporate and public collections including: the Canadian Consulate, Paris, France; Canada Council Art Bank, Ottawa; Pratt Institute, New York; BC Arts Collection, Victoria; Kelowna Art Gallery; Vernon Public Art Gallery; Art Gallery of the South Okanagan, Penticton; (corporate) Nordstrom, Canadian Pacific, Petro-Canada, Enbridge, Encana, Cenovus, Sun Life Financial, Brookfield Properties and others.

