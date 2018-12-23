Okanagan A&W’s raise $40,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada

The A&W Root Bear hams it up at the drive-thru at the A&W restaurant at the Capri Centre in Kelowna Wednesday during the ninth annual Burgers beat MS camapign kickoff.—Image credit: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Local Kelowna, Lake Country and Ladysmith A&W restaurants with support from guests and local businesses recently raised nearly $40,000 in the Breath Of Life fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Canada held on Dec. 1.

This is the 11th year this annual fundraiser has been held. In support of the Breath Of Life Day campaign, participating A&W restaurants donated $1 from every burger sold to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Claude Uzelman, organiser and owner of one of the Kelowna A&W franchises, expressed his appreciation to all restaurant guests, sponsors and to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“It’s all for the children and young adults living with Cystic Fibrosis. A very big thank you to everyone that participated. The funds raised will go to essential research into cystic fibrosis,” Uzelman said. “A special mention of appreciation to the participating A&W locations, Bannister Kelowna – Cadillac Buick GMC, Solve Insurance Group, The Cooperators Insurance, and the Kelowna Kinsmen, all of whom have been supporters of this event and Cystic Fibrosis Canada for many years.”

Cystic fibrosis is one of the most common genetic diseases affecting young Canadians. An estimated one in 3,600 Canadian children are born with CF. Active for more than 50 years, Cystic Fibrosis Canada helps Canadians with cystic fibrosis by funding research, advocacy and patient care.

