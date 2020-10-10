(Canadian Horizons photo)

Okanagan Basin Water Board claims managment agency a long-term dream

The idea for a national water management agency was raised by the Trudeau government

  • Oct. 10, 2020 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Throne speeches are typically proclamations by a government that often don’t become reality.

So when the idea of creating a national water management agency was dropped in the Trudeau government’s prorogued Parliament reset last month, it did raise some eyebrows among the Okanagan water management community.

Anna Warwick Sears, executive director of the Okanagan Basin Water Board, said the idea would be welcomed, she has heard that suggestion before and sees bureaucratic pushback in the path forward to reach fruition.

She said the idea makes sense since water is a resource that connects Canadians from coast-to-coast, but also has regionally diverse priorities and currently involves different departments and ministries.

“It would be better to end the silos that exist between different federal agencies right now related to water but it will take some time yet for that to be all worked out,” Warwick Sears said.

“The challenge is it is very difficult to restructure massive bureaucracies. So I don’t expect it would happen really quickly but I am heartened to see it as part of the throne speech.”

Warwick Sears said water management across Canada is confronted by huge resource management problems, such as flooding and water quality, that vary between different provinces and regions, and the solutions call for significant investments as well.

The throne speech stated the following about creating a new water agency:

“When the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration was closed by a previous government, Canada lost an important tool to manage its waters.

“The government will create a new Canada Water Agency to keep our water safe, clean, and well-managed. The government will also identify opportunities to build more resilient water and irrigation infrastructure.

“At the same time, the government will look at continuing to grow Canada’s ocean economy to create opportunities for fishers and coastal communities, while advancing reconciliation and conservation objectives. Investing in the Blue Economy will help Canada prosper.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

Just Posted

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

BC VOTES 2020: Kelowna marketing expert talks online targeting during political election

Kelowna marketing expert talks about how political parties can target you online during an election

Dog leads goats around Westside

Unusual group spotted near La Casa between Vernon and West Kelowna

Okanagan Basin Water Board claims managment agency a long-term dream

The idea for a national water management agency was raised by the Trudeau government

Okanagan group seeks climate change solutions

The Okanagan Sustainability Leadership Council to showcase new documentary

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

The husky rescue dog went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

COVID-19 confirmed at North Okanagan high school

Interior Health reports case at Fulton Secondary

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP seek missing North Okanagan man

Justin Robinson last seen Oct. 8 in Vernon

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two charged with attempted murder in Vernon stabbing to return to court

Charges of Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky stem from 2017 stabbing incident

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Most Read