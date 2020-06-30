Okanagan Beach Club making waves with licensed beach, new look

The Central Okanagan’s only licensed beach is on the brink of big things as the Okanagan Beach Club opens its doors just north of West Kelowna.

Owner Ryan Hargreaves purchased the Beach Club, which was formerly known as Okanagan Lake Resort, in February 2020 after stumbling upon it while boating on Lake Okanagan.

His memories of a beautiful well kept resort he visited as a kid on summer vacation had rusted away due to a lack of maintenance. Hargreaves said he saw a chance to make it his own and revitalize what was once a beautiful place to spend time with family and friends. He said the opportunity was just too good to pass up.

“For the last few years (before I purchased the resort) it had been run down due to poor management,” said Hargreaves.

”It was a great opportunity to rebuild this whole entire place under a new brand and a new name. We want to make it a really awesome family resort again like it was probably 20 to 30 years ago.”

Hargreaves said he has a three-year plan to create a “Mexican-style” family-oriented resort. So far, the staff at the beach club have been busy with renovations and fix-up jobs.

The resort is open all-year-round and offers an abundance of features, such as a full marina with seven boat rentals, an events center that can accommodate weddings and birthdays, a 9-hole golf course, restaurants, two outdoor pools and accommodations.

But there’s one feature that separates the Okanagan Beach Club from other Central Okanagan resorts.

“We are the only beach in the Central Okanagan that’s licensed to serve alcohol,” said Hargreaves

“We have a tiki bar on the beach, it’s a lot of fun.”

In addition to a well-rounded array of activities, Hargreaves said the quality food and customer service is what they hope will get people coming back.

“One of the biggest things we’re striving for is the quality of service, so our food by chef Andrew Jacek is just incredible,” said Hargreave.

“(All food) is house-made and we’ve had a lot of positive responses. Our service staff also has that same vision of bringing an awesome vibe to the resort.”

The Okanagan Beach Club also has protocols in place to ensure adequate social distancing and sanitation. It is open year-round and is located at 2751 Westside Road.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

