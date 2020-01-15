A bear is pictured crawling out of the apple orchards off Aberdeen Road. (Laura Schmidt photo)

Okanagan bear “on a walkabout,” expected to return home

Conservation Officer says something must have disturbed the bear

A bear seen strolling around Coldstream is expected to cozy back up into hibernation.

“It’s kind of odd that it’s out of its den, but not uncommon,” said Mike Richardson, Vernon Conservation Officer.

“It’s probably been disturbed and it’s out on a little walkabout.”

When bears do surface in the winter, Richardson says they’re pretty groggy and will find their way back to their hideout.

“Usually they’ll go back in their dens especially when its cold like this.”

In fact, most wildlife has been sparse with the recent cold snap.

“They just kind of cuddle up,” said Richardson.

A couple coyotes were spotted near Harwood Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

But other wildlife remains at bay.

“Cougars have been behaving themselves, thankfully,” said Richardson.

