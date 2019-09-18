Okanagan bike fundraiser raises $146,000 for MS research

Over 130 cyclists from the Okanagan came together to bike for a greater cause

The Okanagan MS Bike event raised $146,000 for Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) earlier this month.

The annual event was held Sept. 6 and 7 and saw over 130 cyclists from the Okanagan come together to successfully raise the money.

The proceeds from the event will be used to heighten MS research breakthroughs and provide programs and services to enhance the quality of life for those affected by MS.

“Each year, we are amazed by the passion and support of the Okanagan community for this cause,” said Carina Stirling, development manager of the MS Society of Canada BC and Yukon.

“This year’s event was held at Father Pandosy Mission, and the new location served as a fantastic highlight for the 130 cyclists who came to participate. We wish to thank everyone for their critical support in helping us create a brighter future for people affected by MS.”

