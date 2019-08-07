Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the brazen theft of gifts from an Enderby carport while a 50th birthday celebration went on inside the home. (File photo)

Okanagan birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Enderby home while party goes on inside house

A celebration quickly turned into frustration in Enderby over the August long weekend.

A 50th birthday party ended in disappointment after gifts were allegedly stolen during the celebration.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after gifts were allegedly stolen from the side carport of a home located on Kildonan Avenue in Enderby, while the party continued on inside.

The gifts were stolen on Sunday, Aug.4, sometime between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Concerned Enderby citizens confront city council on crime

“It’s a very unfortunate set of circumstances as the gifts were set aside in a carport area to be taken home by the birthday recipient, however an alleged thief thought the items were up for grabs,” RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “It wasn’t until the victim got home and went to retrieve the gifts from the bags, two days later, when she noticed they were missing.”

The victim in this incident is disheartened and stated, “it’s not about the monetary value, rather they are shocked that someone would enter the property and take gifts during a birthday celebration.”

Gifts taken included women’s clothing, a dog leash, a ‘Swell’ water bottle and a black and purple backpack with hiking gear inside.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Note: This story has been updated with the fact the party was, in fact, in Enderby


