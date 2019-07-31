Boil water notice in Vernon for residents of Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock rescinded. (Black Press - stock photo)

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Good news for water users on Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to and including Tavistock.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), has rescinded a boil water notice issued last Friday, July 26.

Consecutive water samples have shown water quality has returned to a Good rating. Staff continue to work closely with IH and ensure customers are notified of any water quality changes.

READ MORE: Vernon Tronson Road boil water notice continues

Road signs will inform customers of this rescind notice.

If you have any questions about the rescinding of this boil water notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.


