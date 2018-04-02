Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

“Heis so strong and our little man is fighting back,” reads a Monday morning update on the GoFundMe account in the four-year-old West Kelowna boy’s name.

“Evan’s breathing tube has been removed and on Sunday, he was transferred to a new room in intensive care at Children’s Hospital where he will likely remain for the next five to six weeks.”

Over the past couple of days, reads the update, he’s been waking up for a few minutes on his own, trying to talk a bit to his family, though he still needs constant medical support for his body to fight this infection.

READ MORE: BOY SUFFERS SERIOUS SIDE EFFECTS FROM FLU

For the moment, he is facing the likely amputation of his right hand and the fingertips of his left hand, Many other parts of his skin and limbs, however, are responding well to treatment.

Shishakly was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 26, after waking up Sunday suffering symptoms mirroring the flu, such as fever and body pains.

“He developed septicemia as the result of a very rare and dangerous blood infection caused by streptococcus attacking his body, mainly affecting his circulation,” according to the GoFundMe page.

As of Monday morning, more than $26,000 has been raised out of $50,000 goal set.

The funds will be used to help the family, which is facing significant out of town expenses while Evan fights for his life in Vancouver.

