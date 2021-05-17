Fate, an American cocker spaniel bred at Lavington’s Aladdin Cockers by Carol and Robin Edwards, is currently the No. 1 ranked cocker spaniel in the U.S. and has drawn an invitation to the world’s most famous dog show, the Westminster Kennel Club event in New York, next month. (Photo submitted)

Fate, an American cocker spaniel bred at Lavington’s Aladdin Cockers by Carol and Robin Edwards, is currently the No. 1 ranked cocker spaniel in the U.S. and has drawn an invitation to the world’s most famous dog show, the Westminster Kennel Club event in New York, next month. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan-bred cocker spaniel to strut stuff at Westminster Kennel Club

Fate, an American cocker spaniel bred by Lavington’s Aladdin Cockers, is ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

The paws of Fate are in the Wright hands.

Fate – with the registered name Aladdin’s Twist of Fate Tastic – is a five year old American cocker spaniel bred by Lavington’s Carol Edwards who, along with her husband, Robin, operate Aladdin Cockers which they began in 1982. Fate is owned by Carol’s friend Rona Halbreich of San Antonio, and will be competing next month at the legendary Westminster Kennel Club Show in Lyndhurst, a riverside estate in Westchester County, north of New York City. The show had to be moved from its usual venue of Madison Square Gardens due to COVID-19.

Fate will be handled by Jeff Wright of Topeka, Kan. Under Wright’s guidance, Fate is currently the No. 1 ranked cocker spaniel in the U.S., having won four or five Best In Show competitions in 2021, the latest coming on Mother’s Day in Texas to the delight of Edwards. Fate is also in the top 15 of the Sporting Group, which is the group he’ll be competing in at Westminster.

“Fate has been invited to Westminster which will be held June 12 and 13, but due to COVID I can’t go and watch but will be cheering loudly from Canada and hoping he does at least as well as his grandfather Ace,” said Edwards, 58.

The Best In Show results would certainly make gramps proud.

The Edwards’ started Aladdin Cockers with the purchase of their first American cocker spaniel in 1982 and since then, they’ve spent decades working with cocker spaniels on obedience, conformation, agility, flyball and rally obedience fun. They are the breeder of multiple Best in Show champions, Best in Specialty Show, Best Puppy in Show and Sporting Group winning and placing dogs.

Ace – legal name Mario N Beechwood’s Midnight Express CGN (Canine Good Neighbour) – is the dog that took the Edwards’ breath away the first time they laid eyes on him.

“We knew we had to ask to breed to him or purchase one of his offspring,” said Edwards. Ace, now living the retired life in Connecticut,won nearly 80 Best In Show events and was the winner of the Black Variety at Westminster in 2012.

Edwards’ own cocker, Sirius – aka Aladdin’s Sirius Blak N Tan, a tribute to Harry Potter – competed at Westminster in 2017. Sirius is the winner of Multiple Specialty Shows in Canada and the U.S., and was a top 5 cocker spaniel in Canada three years straight.

The love of the breed was passed down by Edwards’ parents.

“They had a cocker spaniel before I was born,” laughed Edwards. “I was drawn to that breed.”

Edwards has traveled to Westminster, the Super Bowl of dog competitions, twice to watch Ace and Sirius. She’ll have to watch Fate from afar as spectators will not be part of a severely scaled down Westminster club show in 2021. Normally held before 18,000 fans at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, this year’s event will be a two-day outside competition with no fans and no vendors due to COVID.

She expects Fate will be ready for its Westminster debut.

“He’s had a limited showing this year,” said Edwards. “He’s not out there every weekend. Jeff is very selective.”

There’s been a few North Okanagan connections to the world’s most famous dog show. Enderby beagle Miss P won Best In Show at Westminster in 2015, and Coldstream terrier D’Art won Best in Breed the following year.

READ MORE: Miss P puts Enderby in spotlight

READ MORE: Coldstream terrier wins Best In Breed at Westminster Kennel Club

READ MORE: Cocker spaniel works the green carpet at Westminster


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs

 

It’s been a big year already for Fate, the No. 1 cocker spaniel in the U.S., bred in Lavington at Aladdin Cockers, owned and operated by Carol and Robin Edwards. Fate has earned an invitation to the Westminster Kennel Club show next month in New York state. (Photo submitted)

It’s been a big year already for Fate, the No. 1 cocker spaniel in the U.S., bred in Lavington at Aladdin Cockers, owned and operated by Carol and Robin Edwards. Fate has earned an invitation to the Westminster Kennel Club show next month in New York state. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
UPDATE: List of Kelowna school COVID-19 exposures expands
Next story
Canada to get 4.5M vaccine doses as questions swirl around immunization effort

Just Posted

(Lindsey Roche/Contributed)
Kelowna children enjoy drive-in movie thanks to support from the community

A daycare in the Mission area gets creative during the COVID-19 pandemic

File photo (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Overturned kayak in Mission Creek prompts police response

Kelowna RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may know the individual associated with the kayak

A drug bust on Government Street in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30, led to a "substantial seizure" according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. (File photo)
Search continues for diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake

Search and rescue, RCMP underwater recovery team looking for diver missing since Saturday afternoon

Rutland Senior Secondary (Barry Gerding/Black Press)
UPDATE: List of Kelowna school COVID-19 exposures expands

School District 23 says two more schools have been exposed to the virus

A man and woman, both 33 and from Kelowna, were arrested on Postill Lake Forest Service Road in possession of two stolen vehicles Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)
Kelowna duo arrested with stolen vehicles after ‘brief’ bicycle getaway attempt

A man and a woman were arrested on a forest service road on numerous pending charges

(Historica Canada)
VIDEO: Heritage Minute marks 100th anniversary of work to discover insulin

Video centres on Leonard Thompson, 13, the first patient to receive successful injections for Type 1 diabetes

Fate, an American cocker spaniel bred at Lavington’s Aladdin Cockers by Carol and Robin Edwards, is currently the No. 1 ranked cocker spaniel in the U.S. and has drawn an invitation to the world’s most famous dog show, the Westminster Kennel Club event in New York, next month. (Photo submitted)
Okanagan-bred cocker spaniel to strut stuff at Westminster Kennel Club

Fate, an American cocker spaniel bred by Lavington’s Aladdin Cockers, is ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

A fledgling white raven was spotted near the end of Winchester Road in Coombs. (Mike Yip photo)
Legend continues as iconic white raven spotted once again on Vancouver Island

Sightings rare everywhere in world except for central Vancouver Island location

Capt. Jenn Casey died in a crash just outside of Kamloops, B.C., on May 17, 2020. (CF Snowbirds)
Snowbirds to honour Capt. Casey, who died in B.C. crash, in 2021 tour

Tour will kick off in Ontario in June before heading west

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This bird box at the Salmon Arm Foreshore lies broken on May 14, 2021 after someone pulled the pole out of the ground and smashed the formerly occupied nest. It was one of more than 30 that have been wrecked. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Destruction of nests, birds at Salmon Arm foreshore described as horrifying

More than 30 bird boxes made by community destroyed, just one was not occupied

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery, scholarship for rescue at Sicamous beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

Most Read