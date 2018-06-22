Okanagan Business Excellence to recruit blood donors

West Kelowna campaign partners with Canadian Blood Services

Partners Okanagan Business Excellence has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available to hospital patients in need.

Partners Okanagan Business Excellence, a group of local business people, has adopted the West Kelowna blood collection centre on July 2 and committed to recruit new donors and fill appointments to help collect 100 blood donations at the clinic.

Business Excellence members. Photo: Contributed

“We are pleased and proud to have the opportunity to help give life in this way especially on a long weekend as the need for blood does not take a holiday,” said campaign co-chair Denise Bruce, with Okanagan Business Excellence.

“We are very excited about making a real difference in the lives of Canadian hospital patients.

“This year, 100,000 new blood donors are needed across Canada to meet patient needs, including over 2,800 new donors needed right here in the Interior.

“We invite West Kelowna residents to join us and make an appointment to donate blood.”

You can take part by making an appointment to give life at the West Kelowna collection centre located at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr. (behind Sonic Car Wash).

To discover all the ways you can help and to book your appointment, visit www.blood.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna live-in youth drug treatment program pursued
Next story
Update: Shuswap wildfires now under control or contained

Just Posted

Cherry growers hope to avoid helicopter use

Extended rainfall can damage cherry crops

Kelowna bike share program proving popular

In the first week alone, 500 riders took 1,000 rides the city’s 180 DropBikes

Kelowna film festival coming back for third year

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking’s IndieFest Film Festival goes July 14

Okanagan Business Excellence to recruit blood donors

West Kelowna campaign partners with Canadian Blood Services

Kelowna live-in youth drug treatment program pursued

Fundraising goal for Bridge Youth & Family Services project is to raise $10 million

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Almost 2,400 young athletes set to compete at BC Summer Games

Full list of participants was released Friday for the Cowichan Valley event

Family raises money for B.C. man burned in campfire mishap

Harold Duncan-Williams suffered first, second and third degree burns when his shirt caught on fire

Canucks ink Markus Granlund to one-year extension

Finnish forward’s contract is worth US$1.475 million

Warning issued as swimmer dies, boater missing this week in B.C. waters

Coroner says statistics show a spike in drownings beginning in May and rising through August

Around 40,000 lightning strikes and over 200 new fires in B.C. in the past two days

‘We’re expecting that the worst of the lightning is now over’

PHOTO: Shark spotted near Vancouver beach

Woman snaps photo of a seal, heron and what’s believed to be a Pacific spiny dogfish

Possibly lightning-caused fire burns within metres of homes in Kamloops

Grass fire remains under control by BC Wildfire Service

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

Most Read