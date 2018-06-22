Okanagan Business Excellence to recruit blood donors

Partners Okanagan Business Excellence has partnered with Canadian Blood Services to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available to hospital patients in need.

Partners Okanagan Business Excellence, a group of local business people, has adopted the West Kelowna blood collection centre on July 2 and committed to recruit new donors and fill appointments to help collect 100 blood donations at the clinic.

Business Excellence members. Photo: Contributed

“We are pleased and proud to have the opportunity to help give life in this way especially on a long weekend as the need for blood does not take a holiday,” said campaign co-chair Denise Bruce, with Okanagan Business Excellence.

“We are very excited about making a real difference in the lives of Canadian hospital patients.

“This year, 100,000 new blood donors are needed across Canada to meet patient needs, including over 2,800 new donors needed right here in the Interior.

“We invite West Kelowna residents to join us and make an appointment to donate blood.”

You can take part by making an appointment to give life at the West Kelowna collection centre located at Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Dr. (behind Sonic Car Wash).

To discover all the ways you can help and to book your appointment, visit www.blood.ca.

