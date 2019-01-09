Okanagan cannabis producer gets contract with Shoppers

Kelowna-based cannabis producer, The Flowr Group Inc. entered a contract to supply medical cannabis to Shoppers Drug Mart on a purchase order basis.

The term of the supply agreement is three years, with a two year renewal term.

Flowr is a Canadian Licensed Producer of premium cannabis products and will supply Shoppers with its FlowrRx brand of premium medical cannabis products. The products initially will be sold online only as Canadian regulations currently restrict the sale of medical cannabis in retail pharmacies.

Flowr also announced that Shoppers’ new ecommerce site will be the exclusive direct-to-patient online provider of FlowRx products. Flowr believes this agreement presents the opportunity to significantly increase its sales of medical cannabis products in Canada, a market that Deloitte has estimated could reach C$1.8 billion in sales in 2019.1 Currently FlowrRx products are available online to patients registered via the Company’s website and in select clinics.

“We believe that partnering with Shoppers Drug Mart to provide patients with premium medical cannabis is a game-changing opportunity for Flowr’s medical business and we look forward to working with their team,” said Tom Flow, Flowr’s Co-CEO. “FlowrRx products are grown in facilities designed to pharmaceutical industry manufacturing standards and using strict processes that should enable us to provide patients with both the high quality they seek and the consistent benefits they need.”

Flowr’s cultivation team employs exacting protocols throughout the growing and curing process seeking to consistently provide medical clients with their desired medicinal benefits. Flowr’s products are grown in the world-famous Okanagan Valley of British Columbia in facilities that employ proprietary cultivation systems and are engineered to Good Manufacturing Process standards. Flowr then carefully harvests, hand trims and craft cures its products.

